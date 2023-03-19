Coronavirus: UAE reports 254 Covid-19 cases, 79 recoveries, no deaths

Total active cases stand at 15,880

By Web Desk Published: Sun 19 Mar 2023, 9:20 PM Last updated: Sun 19 Mar 2023, 9:22 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 254 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 79 recoveries and no deaths.

The new cases were detected through 20,664 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on March 19 is 1,055,127 while total recoveries stand at 1,036,898. The death toll stands at 2,349.

Over 199,589,904 PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

