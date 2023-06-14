Haj 2023: Saudi Arabia to imprison, impose fine of Dh50,000 on those who illegally transport pilgrims

Haj pilgrims in the UAE will begin their journey on June 19 and return on July 3; the Kingdom has laid out an extensive operational plan for this year

by Trends Desk Published: Wed 14 Jun 2023, 1:08 PM

Saudi Arabia will imprison and impose fines on those who are found transporting Haj pilgrims without a permit, Al Arabiya reported, quoting the Kingdom’s General Directorate of Public Security.

If anyone is caught transporting pilgrims illegally for the Haj pilgrimage, it could attract heavy fines and imprisonment. The General Directorate of Public Security, on Tuesday, said that such violators could get six months of a prison sentence and a fine of up to 50,000 Riyals (Dh48,957).

The directorate also urged people to report any such violation to the police.

The fine could increase depending on the number of people who are caught without a Haj permit. Vehicles used to transport pilgrims without a permit will be confiscated by the authorities and the expatriates will be deported and banned from entering Saudi Arabia.

The Kingdom has barred the entry of residents into Mecca without required permits from May 15. It has directed authorities to allow only those who work at the holy site and have entry permits.

According to the General President of the Affairs of the Grand Holy Mosque and Prophet's Holy Mosque Sheikh Dr Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al Sudais, “The operational plan for this year's Haj season is the largest in the history of the presidency, after the end of the [coronavirus] pandemic and the announcement of the return of Hajj pilgrims in the millions, per an integrated system of services prepared by the wise leadership”.

Arrangements have also been done at the Dubai airports to facilitate smooth travel to the Kingdom for Haj pilgrims.

