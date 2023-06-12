Haj 2023: Al Haramain Express increases number of daily trips to 126 with 1.5 million seats

The young siblings survived a small plane crash on May 1 that took the lives of the pilot, their mother, and a third adult
Saudi Railways Authority has announced an increase in the number of daily trips for the high-speed train connecting the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah.
During this Haj season, Al Haramain Express will have 126 daily trips, carrying 1.5 million pilgrims. The service makes it possible for pilgrims to travel between the holy cities in just two hours and 20 minutes.
Launched in 2018, Al Haramain Express travels at a speed of 300 kilometres per hour, between Makkah and Madinah.
The railways announced the completion of its operational plans to transport the pilgrims.
The Executive Vice President of the Saudi Railways Company for the Haramain Express, Rayan Al Harbi, confirmed the completion and activation of all operational plans adopted by the company for the Haj season this year. Haramain Express train trips are connected with buses dedicated to transporting pilgrims, he added.
Haramain Express transported more than 800,000 passengers during the last Ramadan season with an accuracy of punctuality exceeding 95 per cent.
