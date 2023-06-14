Haj 2023: UAE healthcare provider’s Saudi unit to serve Indian pilgrims

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Wed 14 Jun 2023, 11:51 AM

Abu Dhabi-headquartered Response Plus Holding’s Saudi division will provide emergency medical services to more than 175,000 Indian pilgrims during Haj season.

The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia has appointed Saudi Response Plus Medical (Saudi RPM) – a subsidiary of Response Plus Holding – as their official ambulance service provider, the company said in a statement.

During Haj season, Saudi Arabia welcomes millions of pilgrims from around the world, with Indians being the third-largest group every year. Saudi RPM aims to offer emergency medical services to 1,75,025 Indian pilgrims that are expected to perform Haj this year.

Last week, Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Dr Suhel Ajaz Khan visited the holy sites. He met arriving Indian pilgrims, and also reviewed medical and transport arrangements.

The partnership with Saudi RPM comes in line with the Indian government’s ongoing commitment to offer comprehensive health support to Indian Haj pilgrims and ensure their safety.

According to the new agreement, Saudi RPM will assign 8 fully equipped advanced life support ambulances to the Indian Embassy for providing medical services during Haj season. The ambulances will be equally split between Makkah and Madinah, where they will remain for a duration of 3 months.

Saudi RPM deployed their fleet to the Indian Haj Pilgrims Office in Makkah during the first week of June 2023, officially marking the start of the agreement term.

Response Plus Holding is the largest provider of onsite healthcare, medical emergency services and occupational health solutions in the UAE. Saudi RPM was one of the first registered private ambulance services to operate in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In terms of on-site medical coverage, Saudi RPM was the medical coverage partner for major international events, including Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Formula E, Dakar Rally, Saudi Tour, and Soundstorm, among others.

