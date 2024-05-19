Published: Sun 19 May 2024, 12:37 PM Last updated: Sun 19 May 2024, 12:45 PM

Dubai military can now file complaints and grievances, as per Resolution No.1 of 2024 issued by the Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR).

The resolution also encourages the military departments to promptly address conflicts and settle issues and disagreements that satisfy all parties involved.

DGHR reassured members that their requests will be processed according to the department’s internal procedures, ensuring that the grievance or complaint remains within the professional and objective boundaries by respecting others on the essence of the grievance or complaint.

It was also underlined that by streamlining the grievance procedure from application submission to final decision, this will help enhance overall governance, ensure a smooth experience for all parties involved, and increase administrative efficacy.

The department also noted that it will make sure that the process is in compliance with Decree No. 27 of 2018 provisions, specifically with regard to scheduling the dates for filing a grievance or complaint.

Recently, the department unveiled the ‘Military Legal Inquiries Platform,’ a pioneering digital portal dedicated to military human resources legislation.