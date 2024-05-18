UAE: Planning to invest? Dubai billionaire shares tips on promising locations

Published: Sat 18 May 2024, 9:41 PM

Investors from more than 170 countries have chosen the UAE to invest, grow, and expand over the past decade, making it an ideal place for people across the globe to invest.

However, if people living here wish to invest abroad, then Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor, founding chairman of Al Habtoor Group, has some advice.

In a video shared on X, the Dubai billionaire says that Central Europe is one of the best places to invest as of now.

He starts by talking about the UAE and how ideally all those investing should make it their "priority" to invest in the Emirates.

Al Habtoor tells all those wishing to invest outside the country that Central Europe is where "all the prosperous countries are". He continues and mentions Slovakia, Hungary and Czech Republic among others.

The entrepreneur shares a personal anecdote as well, saying how Al Habtoor has investments in Hungary and Austria. He says, "We have three hotels and office buildings in Hungary, and a very important hotel, 'The Imperial', in Vienna."

Twitter He continued by saying that he was approached by people of Asian origin who have offered to buy the hotels. "We are still considering their offer," he says. Al Habtoor even reveals that he was offered 600 million Euros for the properties. Al Habtoor concluded the video by saying that he was also looking at other opportunities to invest in the same region.

