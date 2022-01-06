Covid PCR tests in Abu Dhabi, Dubai explained: Prices; drive-through, at-home options

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 6 Jan 2022, 12:50 PM Last updated: Thu 6 Jan 2022, 12:52 PM

The demand for Covid PCR testing has gone up in the UAE, with residents reporting long queues at testing centres and delays in getting appointments.

Close to 400,000 Covid tests are conducted daily across the country, and authorities have time and again stressed its importance in early detection and contact tracing.

Private testing centres and hospitals have confirmed a surge in demand following stricter workplace regulations and post-travel testing.

Additionally, the Green Pass system is now mandatory to enter federal and some local government departments across the UAE, and for travelling to Abu Dhabi from within the country. To maintain a green status on the AlHosn app, residents and employees have to get a negative PCR test result every 15 days.

The cost to get a PCR test starts at Dh50, with free tests for some categories of residents. Here is all you need to know:

Seha drive-through testing centres

Appointments: Via Seha app

Cost: Dh50

Contact: 80050

Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) operates 23 drive-through service centres across the UAE. Here is an interactive map of the locations obtained from the Seha’s website:

Free testing is available for:

— UAE nationals

— Residents aged above 50

— People suffering from chronic disease

— Children of Emirati women

— Domestic workers in Emirati Households

— People of determination

— Pregnant women

DHA centres

Appointment: DHA app

Cost: Dh150

Contact: 800342

According to the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) website, Covid testing is available at the following government-run facilities:

— Al Barsha Health Centre

— Nadd Al Hamar Health Centre

— Zabeel Health Centre (Local only)

— Al Nahda Occupational Screening Centre

— National Screening Centre Mina Rashed

— National Screening Centre Dubai City Walk

— National Screening Centre Al Khawaneej

Private facilities in Dubai

Appointment: Via each healthcare centre’s phone number or website

Cost: Varies; average is Dh150

The DHA website lists the following private health centres for Covid-19 tests:

United Medical Center

Healthhub Br.Alfuttaim Healthcare

Cps Clinical Pathology Services

Unilabs Middle East LLC

Aster Cedars Hospital Jebel Ali

Mediclinic Parkview Hospital

American Hospital Dubai LLC

Mediclinic Welcare Hospital LLC

Saudi German Hospital

Fakeeh university Hospital

Emirates Hospital L.L.C

Kings College Hospital

Prime Medical Centre Motor City

Tashafi

At-home Covid testing

Many private healthcare groups offer at-home PCR testing services. Results are usually delivered between 24 and 48 hours. In Dubai, average cost is Dh250 per test, though rates start at Dh100. At-home tests can also be booked via online marketplace apps. First-time and loyal customers are eligible for discounts.