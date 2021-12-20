Covid-19: Green pass mandatory to enter all federal, local government departments in Ajman

The system will be implemented starting from January 3, 2022

Photo: File

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Mon 20 Dec 2021, 3:10 PM Last updated: Mon 20 Dec 2021, 3:30 PM

In coordination with Ajman Executive Council, the emergency, crisis and disaster team in the Emirate of Ajman approved the application of green pass system in Al Hosn app to enter all government departments in the Emirate.

Effective January 3, 2022, entry to government departments is restricted to people who have received two doses of a UAE-approved Covid-19 vaccine and booster shots (if eligible).

Staff exempt from receiving Covid-19 vaccines will also be allowed to enter the government offices after providing a negative PCR test result every 14 days.

Groups exempt from vaccinations will be allowed to enter government buildings if their status on the app is green. But they will need to take a PCR test every seven days.

Children under 16 are exempt.

A top official at Ajman Police said that the decision came in support of the national efforts to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic and secure the health and safety of the community.

ALSO READ:

He added that the green pass system allows employees, customers and visitors to enter all local government agencies and departments in Ajman.

The decision is a step forward to support of the measures approved by the Ministry Health and Community Protection and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority regarding the implementation of the green pass system in all federal entities.

The crisis and disasters team noted the necessity of adhering to the procedures according to the approved national protocol in light of the spread of variants of the Covid-19 virus, to ensure the sustainability of recovery efforts in the country