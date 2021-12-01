Covid-19: UAE reduces PCR test validity for green pass on Al Hosn app

Over 101.6 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus
Effective from December 5, a negative PCR test result will see the AlHosn app status appear green for only 14 days instead of the current 30.
Following that period, the colour on the app will turn grey until a new negative PCR test result is received, according to the latest update announced by the Ministry of Health and Prevention (Mohap).
The update comes in consolidation of the proactive measures to enhance the efforts made at the country level as part of the post-Covid-19 recovery strategy, initiatives and plans, to address the pandemic variants, and to ensure safe movement and tourism nationwide.
