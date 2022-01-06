UAE official explains: How effective are Covid vaccines against Omicron variant?

Australian Border Force on Thursday cancelled the visa of the world's No. 1 tennis player.
coronavirus6 hours ago
The highly infectious Covid-19 variant, Omicron, has resulted in new safety restrictions, semi-lockdowns and quarantine requirements around the world.
The UAE reported its first case of the Omicron variant on December 1 last year.
A top UAE official explained on Thursday that initial studies suggest the current vaccines are less effective against the Omicron variant, compared to previous strains like Delta. However, booster doses are helping protect people against it, according to Dr Farida Al Hosani, a government spokesperson.
“These studies also show that people who received the booster shot have a greater prevention rate than those who didn’t,” she is heard saying in a video posted by the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre. “We recommend that you get the vaccines and the booster dose on time.”
According to a guide issued by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, Sinopharm vaccine booster shots are available three months after the second dose to vulnerable categories of residents. These include people with chronic diseases and those aged over 50. All other residents aged over 16 can get their Sinopharm booster shot six months after the second dose.
ALSO READ:
Those inoculated with two doses of the Pfizer-Biontech vaccine and aged over 18 can get a booster dose of the same brand six months after the second dose.
“Those who took other types of Covid-19 vaccines should head to the nearest vaccination centre to learn the type of booster they are required to take,” Dr Noura Al Ghaithi, another government spokesperson, had said yesterday.
Australian Border Force on Thursday cancelled the visa of the world's No. 1 tennis player.
coronavirus6 hours ago
There was enormous backlash over the decision to grant Djokovic a medical exemption from vaccination to play at the Australian Open.
coronavirus6 hours ago
Britain is also lifting requirement to self isolate on arrival
coronavirus15 hours ago
The Health Ministry instructions say that the infected workers shouldn’t be in contact with non-vaccinated patients or those at greater risk of severe illness
coronavirus16 hours ago
Periodic PCR testing detect virus early and help authorities in contact tracing
coronavirus16 hours ago
Staff and passengers travelling through the airport are exceptions
coronavirus17 hours ago
The government will decide on new curbs on Friday
coronavirus17 hours ago
At current levels of prevalence, officials say a positive result from a lateral flow device is likely to be accurate
coronavirus18 hours ago