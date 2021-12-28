Covid in UAE: Remote learning announced for schools, universities

Safety protocols for when students return to in-person classes have also been approved

by Sahim Salim Published: Tue 28 Dec 2021, 7:19 PM Last updated: Tue 28 Dec 2021, 7:47 PM

Classes in UAE educational institutions will go online during the first two weeks of the second semester that begins on January 3.

The decision applies to schools, universities and training centres, a government spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Schools across the country were to return to 100 per cent campus learning from the new year. The decision to temporarily shift to distance learning comes as the UAE witnesses an increase in the number of daily Covid-19 cases. On Tuesday, the number of infections crossed the 1,800-mark for the second time in three days.

It’s not immediately clear whether the move to distance education applies to only public schools. In the UAE, each Emirate has its own disaster management committee that formulates crisis plans at the local level.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee said all private and public schools in the Emirate will adopt remote learning for the first two weeks.

“During these two weeks, ongoing testing campaigns will increase for education sector personnel and the situation will continue to be monitored to update protocols for the return to in-school learning,” the committee said.

New protocols for campus learning

The Ministry of Education has also approved a set of safety protocols for students to return to in-person classes when they resume.

Students are required to get a negative PCR test result before going back to school.

Parents need to have a green pass on their AlHosn app to enter schools.

The government spokesperson said the changes and updates to the education system are adopted based on the latest developments. The decisions are taken in coordination with disaster management committees across the Emirates.

“School administrations will communicate directly with parents and provide all updates about the learning model,” the spokesperson added.

