Dh3,000 fine: Dubai announces Covid rules for New Year's Eve celebrations

Wearing face masks is mandatory for everyone taking part in any New Year’s Eve celebration in Dubai, be it indoors or outdoors, the authorities reiterated on Tuesday. Failure to do so is a violation punishable by a Dh3,000 fine.
The Emirate’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management on Tuesday held a meeting and reviewed the city’s preparations for the festivities. It approved the preventive measures and guidelines for celebrations.
“Every member of the community should stringently observe the preventive guidelines in place, including wearing face masks and observing social distancing, to protect their families and others,” said Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, chairperson of Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management.
Stringent safety protocols continue to be enforced as part of the government’s efforts to keep the public safe, he added.
This New Year’s Eve, the public’s compliance with the rules is key to maintaining Dubai’s success in combatting the pandemic.
“Dubai has continuously monitored local and global developments to take the decisive action necessary to protect the community and implement precautionary measures outlined by local and international health authorities,” Sheikh Mansoor said.
The concerted efforts of frontline authorities and the integrated plan to curb the pandemic — combined with the cooperation of the public — has enabled Dubai to curb the spread of the virus, he added.
The public can watch the New Year’s Eve fireworks from 29 locations across Dubai, giving everyone the opportunity to enjoy the celebrations in a safe, secure and socially distanced environment.
