New Year's Eve in UAE: 14 spots to catch fireworks, drone shows across Emirates

The UAE to welcome 2022 with five world records

File

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 26 Dec 2021, 1:22 PM Last updated: Sun 26 Dec 2021, 1:28 PM

The midnight sky over the UAE will come alive on New Year’s Eve as venues across the Emirates host celebrations. Fireworks, record breaking attempts, drone shows, live music gigs… it’s all happening in the UAE.

What’s more, organisers will ensure the highest standards of Covid-19 safety protocols as the country welcomes 2022 in style.

Here is a list of venues that will host festivities to light up your new year:

Sheikh Zayed Festival, Abu Dhabi

File

The cultural festival in Al Wathba will set three Guinness World Records with a 40-minute fireworks display to welcome 2022. The fireworks will break world records in terms of volume, duration and form.

A drone show will write ‘Welcome 2022’ in the skies for the first time ever.

Expo 2020, Dubai

Celebrations in the region’s first World Expo will feature two firework shows, a drone countdown and a midnight ‘ball drop’ at Al Wasl Plaza. The 13-hour festivities will kick off at 3pm and go all the way till 4am. What’s more, visitors to the mega event will get a surprise gift.

Global Village, Dubai

The multicultural family destination will host eight firework shows on New Years' Eve, with each marking the beginning of a new year in a different country around the world. The eve is exclusively reserved for ladies and families.

Burj Khalifa, Dubai

File

Downtown Dubai's spectacular pyrotechnics, light and laser extravaganza this year is themed as the ‘Eve of Wonders’. To ensure the health, safety and well-being of those in attendance, guests can access Downtown Dubai through five gates positioned around the area. Attendees must show their U By Emaar QR codes to access the viewing areas.

6 other vantage spots in Dubai

- From the sea

- Heritage district of Al Seef, located by the historic waters of Dubai Creek

- Ain Dubai at Bluewaters Island

- The Palm

- La Mer

- The Beach

Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah

A 4.7-kilometre area along the waterfront between Al Marjan Island and Al Hamra Village is set to witness two new Guinness World Record-breaking fireworks displays, which will feature drones, lights, and dazzling colours. The first will be the 'largest number of drones used simultaneously in fireworks displays'. The second is the 'highest fireworks display featuring drones' with a 12-minute spectacle.

Desert, beach experiences in Sharjah

Al Majaz Waterfront and Khor Fakkan Beach will each feature a 10-minute-long firework display on New Year’s Eve. You could also enjoy overnight camping in the desert at Mleiha Archaeological Centre.

Beachside show in Ajman

Al Zorah Development Company will hold a five-minute firework display at Al Zorah Beachside. Residents are invited to Marina 1 to enjoy the show.