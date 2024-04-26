Real Estate tycoon Kiran Khawaja grabs top honour: Best Real Estate Firm of the Year at Gulf Achievers Awards 2024

Published: Fri 26 Apr 2024, 12:37 PM

In recognition of her efforts in the real estate industry, real estate Icon Kiran Khawaja was awarded the Gulf Achievers Awards which were held on April 21 at Ramee Dream Hotel in Dubai.

She was awarded the “Best Real Estate Company of the Year 2024” in this prestigious award show.

The Gulf Achievers Awards, which were graced by government VIPs and corporate tycoons from diverse sectors like real estate, and finance, was a fitting backdrop for Kiran’s international expansion plans and a moment of glory for her.

Khwaja has been the inspiration for real estate professionals across the globe and has carved a niche for herself in the real estate sector in the region which has set her apart from the other best real estate companies in Dubai.

Speaking to the media after winning the award Khwaja said: "I am really happy and elated to win this award. It is a great privilege to be recognised as ‘The Best Real Estate Company of the Year’ at the award show. I am proud of the impact I have been able to make in the Emirates, and Dubai in particular, which is the major hub for international trade and investment with a booming real estate market.”

Khwaja has always been in the limelight and has won many awards and recognition in her illustrious 17+ years journey. It may be recalled that Kiran has won many accolades and awards for her hard work and zeal. She walked away with 'Asia Business Outlook Top 10 Most Promising Global Leaders From Pakistan 2023' and the much-coveted 'Being She Excellence Best Real Estate Broker 2023'. Further adding to her accolades are an array of awards, with Fajar Realty securing honours such as the 'DAMAC Top Performing Agency', 'Azizi Agents Award Gala 2023' the 'Emaar Token of Appreciation Award', additionally, they were given the MENAA Leadership Award for 2023 and many more.

Under the leadership of Khwaja, Fajar Realty has traversed a long way and has carved a niche in the world of real estate not only in Dubai but overseas as well.

Khawaja, CEO, Fajar Realty spoke at length about her expansion plans and explained: “We started Fajar Realty in 2021 in Dubai. We owe our success to our ability to identify emerging trends and capitalize on them. In the first quarter of 2024, we plan our initial international expansion. Our first overseas office at Kigali will help us in making inroads into Africa. This global perspective sets Fajar Realty apart from its competitors and broadens the horizons for clients seeking diverse real estate opportunities.”

The real estate market in the UAE presents a steep challenge, but one that Kiran Khawaja is capable of conquering.