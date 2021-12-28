New Covid safety rules for parties, events in Abu Dhabi: 5 things to know

Operational capacity for indoor events has been reduced to 60 per cent

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 28 Dec 2021, 5:36 PM

Abu Dhabi recently announced reduced operating capacity for social events like weddings, funerals and family gatherings as authorities ramped up Covid safety measures.

The Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) - Abu Dhabi has issued a circular to hotel and tourism establishments, event organisers and venue owners, outlining the new rules.

1. Indoor events: Operational capacity has been reduced to 60 per cent and the maximum number of attendees capped at 50.

2. Outdoor events: 60 per cent operational capacity, with the maximum number of guests capped at 150.

3. Green Pass protocol: The green status on AlHosn app is activated for 14 days after Covid-vaccinated residents and visitors obtain a negative PCR test result.

4. Negative PCR test result: Must have been issued within 48 hours.

5. Guests and staff must wear face masks and follow physical distancing protocols.

The DCT said in the circular: "Please note that the above-mentioned establishments will be checked by DCT-Abu Dhabi's inspectors to verify compliance with these instructions. We hope that you will abide by what we have mentioned to avoid any legal measures that will be taken against offenders according to the legislation in force."