Green Pass, Covid PCR tests: Abu Dhabi announces new entry rules to Emirate

Authorities in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday announced updated entry requirements to the Emirate in fresh measures to combat the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
As part of the new directive, Covid-vaccinated individuals wishing to enter the Emirate from within the UAE will need to show a green status on the Al Hosn app.
Meanwhile, those who are not vaccinated will need to present a negative PCR test result received within 96 hours.
The new measures will be go into force from Thursday, December 30, and will be in addition to the current use of EDE scanners to rapidly detect potential Covid-19 cases.
The decision is in line with efforts to continue enhancing precautionary measures to protect public health.
