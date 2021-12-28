Covid in UAE: Daily cases cross 1,800-mark for second time in 3 days

110 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

Published: Tue 28 Dec 2021, 1:56 PM Last updated: Tue 28 Dec 2021, 2:02 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 1,846 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 632 recoveries and 1 death.

Over 110 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

The new cases were detected through 431,482 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on December 28 are 754,911, while total recoveries stand at 742,565. The death toll now stands at 2160.

Authorities in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday has tightened entry requirements to the Emirate in fresh measures to combat the surging Covid-19 cases inthe country.

Covid-vaccinated individuals who wish to enter the Emirate from within the UAE will need to show a green status on the Al Hosn app.

As part of the new directive, those who are not vaccinated will need to present a negative PCR test result.

Meanwhile, the UAE on Monday approved the use of new Sinopharm vaccine to be used as booster starting January 2022.

The approval came following “strict monitoring and evaluation” of data from a study conducted in the UAE.

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee have also reduced operating capacity of social events like weddings, funerals and family gatherings.

Authorities also reiterated the need to adhere to the Green Pass protocol and get a negative Covid test result to attend such events.

The maximum number of people permitted at indoor events should not exceed 50. Social events at home should not host more than 30 people.

Organisers of Expo 2020 Dubai are also ramping up their Covid safety measures and were "doubling down" on its commitment "to continue hosting an exceptional and safe World Expo".

Organisers have said that venues at Expo 2020 Dubai may close temporarily for deep cleaning and sanitization if Covid-19 cases are detected.