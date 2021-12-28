Dubai's Emirates airline has announced the suspension of passenger services from two more countries until further notice, starting from December 28.
A statement issued on the carrier's website said that restrictions have been placed on entry and transit through Dubai from Angola and Guinea as well as on flights from Conakry to Dakar.
'Customers originating from the following destinations will not be accepted for travel to or through Dubai with effect from December 28, 2021, until further notice.
- Republic of Angola
- Republic of Guinea
Customers originating from Conakry to Dakar will not be accepted for travel.
Outbound passenger operations from Dubai to these destinations remain unaffected.'
Earlier this week, Emirates had announced the suspension of all inbound services from Kenya, Ethiopia and Tanzania until further notice, starting from December 26.
The suspension followed a decision by UAE authorities to suspend entry of travellers from four countries, while tightening Covid-19 rules for two others.
