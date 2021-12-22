Dubai travel: Emirates extends flight suspension from Kenya until December 24

Outbound passenger operations from Dubai to Nairobi remain unaffected

Photo: AP

By Web Desk Published: Wed 22 Dec 2021, 9:02 AM Last updated: Wed 22 Dec 2021, 9:10 AM

Dubai's Emirates airline has announced to extend the suspension of all inbound services from Kenya.

The airline had announced a temporary suspension for 48 hours starting from December 20.

A statement issued on the airline's website said that as per directives from the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), all air transport services from Kenya will be temporarily suspended up to and including December 24.

Here's the statement from the airline:

As per directive from Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), all air transport services with inbound and transit passenger movements to the emirate of Dubai from any point in the Republic of Kenya are temporarily suspended up to and including December 24. Customers will not be accepted for travel on Emirates flights at Nairobi during this time. Outbound passenger operations from Dubai to Nairobi remain unaffected.

Affected customers do not need to call the airline immediately for rebooking.

Passengers can hold on to their Emirates ticket and when flights resume, they can get in touch with their travel agent or booking office to make new travel plans.

Earlier in December, the National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management (NCEMA) and the General Civil Aviation Authority had introduced new travel requirements for those coming on direct flights from the following countries: Nigeria, Kenya, Rwanda and Ethiopia.

These include having a negative Covid-19 test obtained within 48 hours and a Rapid-PCR test at the airport within six hours of the departure.