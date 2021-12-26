Covid-19: Abu Dhabi updates rules for social events and celebrations

Country has also cancelled decision suspending entry from South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini and Mozambique
Abu Dhabi on Sunday announced that venues hosting social events such as wedding ceremonies, funerals and family gatherings are to operate at 60 per cent maximum occupancy, effective December 26.
The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has updated its guidelines for hosting indoor and outdoor events and celebrations in the emirate, to enhance precautionary measures and protect public health.
The maximum number of people permitted at indoor events should not exceed 50, and attendees at outdoor events and open-air activities should not number more than 150. Social events at home should not host more than 30 people.
Meanwhile, entry to social events requires adherence to existing precautionary measures, including showing green pass on Alhosn App and presenting a negative PCR test result received within 48 hours and wearing masks while observing physical distancing protocol.
The Authority will increase inspection and monitoring to ensure compliance with all preventive and precautionary measures and help maintain a low Covid-19 infection rate in Abu Dhabi emirate.
The Committee urges the public to continue observing precautionary measures by avoiding crowded places, wearing masks that cover both nose and mouth, and practising physical distancing by keeping at least 2 metres apart, and regularly washing and sanitising hands.
The Committee also encourages those eligible to receive a booster vaccine dose, and maintain green status on Alhosn App through regular PCR testing.
