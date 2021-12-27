Expo 2020 Dubai: Venues may close for deep cleaning if Covid cases are detected

The pavilion promotes the country’s tolerant, inclusive and progressive image by featuring the past, present, and future.
Venues at Expo 2020 Dubai may close temporarily for deep cleaning and sanitization if Covid-19 cases are detected, organisers have said.
This is part of Expo’s “stringent Covid-19 safety measures” that are “designed to protect everyone on site”. The venues may also close down for “maintenance, private events and staff shortages”.
This came as the organisers announced on Monday that the mega event had registered over 8 million visits.
Last week, a restaurant in the Japan Pavilion was closed temporarily after a number of restaurant staff tested positive for Covid-19.
"The cases were identified as part of the regular testing of the Expo workforce, participants and volunteers," Expo 2020 had said in a statement.
Organisers also said they were "doubling down" on its commitment "to continue hosting an exceptional and safe World Expo".
The mega event has expanded the number of on-site PCR testing facilities to four, and is providing free testing for all country pavilion staff.
"While all frontline workers and entertainers continue to be tested on a regular basis, some close contact events, such as parades and roving entertainers, have been temporarily suspended as a short-term precautionary measure,” read a press release.
All visitors and staff have to mandatorily wear masks indoor and outdoor.
“The health, safety and wellbeing of everyone continue to be of the highest priority and organisers remain committed to working with participants to welcome visitors to a safe and exceptional Expo,” a Press release issued on Monday said.
