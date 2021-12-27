Covid in UAE: Abu Dhabi reduces capacity for family gatherings, parties; all you need to know

Green Pass, negative PCR test result must to attend social events.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 27 Dec 2021, 11:57 AM Last updated: Mon 27 Dec 2021, 12:00 PM

Authorities in Abu Dhabi have reduced operating capacity of social events like weddings, funerals and family gatherings. The UAE Capital’s Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee also reiterated the need to adhere to the Green Pass protocol and get a negative Covid test result to attend such events.

The new rules are effective from today, December 27. Here is what you need to know:

>> 60 per cent maximum capacity for wedding ceremonies, funerals and family gatherings.

>> The maximum number of people permitted for indoor events is 50.

>> Outdoor events can host a maximum of 150 attendees.

>> Social gatherings at home should not host more than 30 people.

>> Attendees to social events must have a Green Pass on their AlHosn app. This green status is activated for 14 days after Covid-vaccinated residents and visitors obtain a negative PCR test result.

>> Attendees must also present a negative PCR test result received within 48 hours.

>> All guests must wear masks and maintain a safe social distance at events.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee will step up inspection and monitoring to ensure compliance with all preventive and precautionary measures.

The new measures are the latest in a series of rules that Abu Dhabi has implemented to maintain a low Covid-19 infection rate.

It recently implemented new border checks for those travelling to the Emirate from within the UAE. They need to undergo an EDE scan at border points.