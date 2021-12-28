Covid-19: India committee recommends Merck's pill, two other vaccines for emergency use

The recommendations have been sent to the Drug Controller General of India for approval.

By Reuters Published: Tue 28 Dec 2021, 8:55 AM

India's drug regulator expert committee recommended emergency use authorisation (EUA) for Merck & Co Inc's Covid-19 pill molnupiravir, and Serum Institute of India's covovax and Biological E's corbevax vaccines, the Economic Times reported on Tuesday.

The recommendations by the subject expert committee have been sent to the Drug Controller General of India, which will soon decide on their approval, according to the report.

