Traveller had arrived from Britain
coronavirus12 hours ago
India's drug regulator expert committee recommended emergency use authorisation (EUA) for Merck & Co Inc's Covid-19 pill molnupiravir, and Serum Institute of India's covovax and Biological E's corbevax vaccines, the Economic Times reported on Tuesday.
The recommendations by the subject expert committee have been sent to the Drug Controller General of India, which will soon decide on their approval, according to the report.
