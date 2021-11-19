Vaccine made by Serum Institute yet to be approved in India
The European Union's drug regulator on Friday advised Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics' experimental Covid-19 pill can be given within five days of first symptoms to treat adults who do not need oxygen support and are at risk of severe disease.
The European Medicines Agency said the capsules should be taken twice a day for five days. Its advice will help member state with decisions on possible early use ahead of wider approvals in light of rising coronavirus cases.
