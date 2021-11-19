EU recommends Merck anti-Covid pill for adults at risk of severe illness

The European Medicines Agency said the capsules should be taken twice a day for five days.

By Reuters Published: Fri 19 Nov 2021, 7:24 PM Last updated: Fri 19 Nov 2021, 7:31 PM

The European Union's drug regulator on Friday advised Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics' experimental Covid-19 pill can be given within five days of first symptoms to treat adults who do not need oxygen support and are at risk of severe disease.

