Covid-19: Sharjah Airport to stop providing PCR test services upon reaching maximum capacity

Covid in UAE: Residents must adhere to precautions even after 4 vaccine doses, say doctors
Fully vaccinated individuals are not immune from the virus
coronavirus4 hours ago
The Sharjah Airport Medical Centre will stop providing Covid-19 PCR test services upon reaching maximum capacity.
In an announcement posted on social media, Sharjah Aiport officials said the services will be stopped to adhere to precautionary measures and observe social distancing guidelines.
Airport staff and passengers travelling through Sharjah Airport are exceptions.
ALSO READ:
Fully vaccinated individuals are not immune from the virus
coronavirus4 hours ago
The total doses administered now stand at 22.7 million
coronavirus4 hours ago
State continues to top the Omicron count in country with 653 cases
coronavirus5 hours ago
Total active cases stand at 23,473
coronavirus6 hours ago
The ban on passenger flight will take effect Sunday Jan 8
coronavirus8 hours ago
Bharat Biotech has in-licensed the technology from Washington University.
coronavirus10 hours ago
Many Indian states are closing theatres to curb spread of virus.
coronavirus11 hours ago
Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic given a medical exemption to enter the country
coronavirus11 hours ago