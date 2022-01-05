Covid-19: Sharjah Airport to stop providing PCR test services upon reaching maximum capacity

Staff and passengers travelling through the airport are exceptions

By Web Desk Published: Wed 5 Jan 2022, 7:20 PM Last updated: Wed 5 Jan 2022, 7:23 PM

The Sharjah Airport Medical Centre will stop providing Covid-19 PCR test services upon reaching maximum capacity.

In an announcement posted on social media, Sharjah Aiport officials said the services will be stopped to adhere to precautionary measures and observe social distancing guidelines.

Airport staff and passengers travelling through Sharjah Airport are exceptions.

