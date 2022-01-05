Covid vaccine booster in UAE: Who is eligible, when to get it, which type of vaccine to take

All you need to know about getting a booster dose in the UAE

by Sahim Salim Published: Wed 5 Jan 2022, 6:14 PM Last updated: Wed 5 Jan 2022, 6:17 PM

The UAE has once again reiterated the importance of taking the Covid vaccine booster shot that is available to all eligible residents across the country for free.

Dr Nora Al Ghaiti, a government spokesperson, cited global studies to stress that Covid-19 vaccines and their booster doses significantly help reduce the risk of infections, complications and deaths. They are also known to be effective against new Covid variants.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention has released a guide on getting the booster dose.

Sinopharm

If inoculated with Sinopharm, booster doses can be given to those aged 16 years and above – six months after the second dose. If the vaccinated individual has chronic diseases or aged above 50, they can get the booster dose three months after the second dose. The booster shot can be either of the same brand of the vaccine or any other.

Pfizer

Booster doses can be given to those aged 18 years and above - six months after the second dose. The booster must be of the same brand.

Sputnik V

Booster doses can be given to those aged 18 years and above - six months after the second dose. The booster must be of the same brand. The booster shot can be either of the same brand of the vaccine or any other.

Individuals who have taken any other brand of vaccine “can visit their nearest vaccination centre” to get advice on which type of booster shots they are eligible for.