Covid vaccine booster in UAE: Who is eligible, when to get it, which type of vaccine to take

State continues to top the Omicron count in country with 653 cases
coronavirus4 hours ago
The UAE has once again reiterated the importance of taking the Covid vaccine booster shot that is available to all eligible residents across the country for free.
Dr Nora Al Ghaiti, a government spokesperson, cited global studies to stress that Covid-19 vaccines and their booster doses significantly help reduce the risk of infections, complications and deaths. They are also known to be effective against new Covid variants.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention has released a guide on getting the booster dose.
If inoculated with Sinopharm, booster doses can be given to those aged 16 years and above – six months after the second dose. If the vaccinated individual has chronic diseases or aged above 50, they can get the booster dose three months after the second dose. The booster shot can be either of the same brand of the vaccine or any other.
Booster doses can be given to those aged 18 years and above - six months after the second dose. The booster must be of the same brand.
ALSO READ:
Booster doses can be given to those aged 18 years and above - six months after the second dose. The booster must be of the same brand. The booster shot can be either of the same brand of the vaccine or any other.
Individuals who have taken any other brand of vaccine “can visit their nearest vaccination centre” to get advice on which type of booster shots they are eligible for.
State continues to top the Omicron count in country with 653 cases
coronavirus4 hours ago
Total active cases stand at 23,473
coronavirus5 hours ago
The ban on passenger flight will take effect Sunday Jan 8
coronavirus7 hours ago
Bharat Biotech has in-licensed the technology from Washington University.
coronavirus9 hours ago
Many Indian states are closing theatres to curb spread of virus.
coronavirus9 hours ago
Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic given a medical exemption to enter the country
coronavirus9 hours ago
Passengers were being held onboard while they awaited testing
coronavirus10 hours ago
No detail was immediately available on which virus variant was causing the new infections
coronavirus10 hours ago