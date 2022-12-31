Covid-19: Philippines to tighten monitoring for travellers from China

On Wednesday, the United States imposed mandatory coronavirus tests on travellers from China
The Philippines sees a need to intensify the monitoring and implementation of border control for incoming individuals especially from China that is experiencing a record surge in Covid-19 cases, Manila’s health ministry said on Saturday.
In an “extremely urgent” memo, the health ministry ordered all ports of entry to heighten surveillance on all respiratory symptoms in all travellers from China, and report intercepted symptomatic passengers.
The Philippines was among the hardest hit by the pandemic, imposing lengthy and strict lockdowns in 2020, but most of the coronavirus curbs were removed earlier this year to allow the reopening of the economy.
The updated protocol will apply to all passengers two years and older
The announcements come as countries around the world grapple with a steadily increasing surge in positive cases
Amid the sudden rise in Covid cases in some destinations, the operational readiness of healthcare facilities in the country has been under review
Total active cases stand at 15,229
This comes in light of revised protocols issued by the Indian ministry of civil aviation last week
The move comes after Japan, India and Malaysia announced stepped up rules on travellers from China in the last 24 hours, citing a rise in infections there
International travellers arriving in the city since mid-month are no longer subject to Covid-related movement controls or barred from certain venues