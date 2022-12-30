South Korea to require Covid-19 tests for travellers from China

International travellers arriving in the city since mid-month are no longer subject to Covid-related movement controls or barred from certain venues
On Friday, South Korea said it would impose mandatory Covid-19 tests on travellers from China, joining the United States, the UK, Japan and other countries in taking new border measures after Beijing's decision to lift its stringent zero-Covid policies.
South Korea will also restrict issuing short-term visas for Chinese nationals until the end of the next month and temporarily halt increasing flights from China, while using Incheon International Airport as the only gateway for any flights from the neighbouring country, Prime Minister Han Duck Soo said.
Effective January 5, travellers from China would be required to submit a negative result from a PCR test within no more than 48 hours or a rapid antigen test taken within 24 hours before departure, and undergo another PCR test upon arrival starting January 2, officials said.
"We need to urgently prepare for any domestic ripple effects following China's easing of quarantine rules," Han said.
"We will prepare to take stronger measures in case the situation gets worse, if we see a rapid increase of infections from new arrivals or appearance of new variants."
China began dismantling the world's strictest Covid regime of lockdowns and extensive testing in an abrupt change of policy, prompting countries to impose/consider imposing curbs on travellers from China amid a surge in cases there.
