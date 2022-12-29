UK to consider Covid-19 curbs for arrivals from China: Report

Covid-19 quarantine rule for overseas arrivals to be scrapped in China, health authorities
The announcement is the latest move by Beijing to loosen its zero-Covid regime, after it abruptly dropped mandatory testing and lockdowns earlier this month
On Thursday, the UK will consider imposing Covid-19 restrictions for arrivals from China, including requiring tests for the coronavirus, the Telegraph reported.
Officials from the Department for Transport, Home Office and the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) are expected to decide today whether the UK should follow the United States and Italy in imposing Covid-19 restrictions for travellers from China, the report said.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Prime Minister's spokesperson had said that the restrictions were "not something we are looking at", the report added.
DHSC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the report.
On Wednesday, the United States imposed mandatory Covid-19 tests on travellers from China, while Italy has ordered Covid-19 antigen swabs and virus sequencing for them.
