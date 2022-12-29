Covid-19: US to require negative PCR tests for travellers from China

Total active cases stand at 15,385
The United States will require negative Covid tests from all air travellers from China following the surge in coronavirus cases in Beijing, health officials said Wednesday.
From January 5, "all air passengers two years and older originating from China will be required to get a test no more than two days before their departure from China, Hong Kong and Macau, and show a negative test result to the airlines upon departure," a federal health official said.
At present around 2,500 to 3,000 tests are being conducted in the entire city
Over 197.8 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
'On average approx 25,000 travellers arrive at the IGI Delhi Airport, out of which 500 random passengers are being tested,' doctor says
The country has adjusted its zero-Covid strategy this month, and in the latest report from the National Health Commission, no new deaths were recorded
A fact sheet on Incovacc, answering the most frequently asked questions
The new protocols are in light of the "increasing trajectory of Covid-19 cases being noted in some countries across the world"