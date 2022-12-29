Covid-19: US to require negative PCR tests for travellers from China

The updated protocol will apply to all passengers two years and older

By AFP Published: Thu 29 Dec 2022, 12:12 AM Last updated: Thu 29 Dec 2022, 12:14 AM

The United States will require negative Covid tests from all air travellers from China following the surge in coronavirus cases in Beijing, health officials said Wednesday.

From January 5, "all air passengers two years and older originating from China will be required to get a test no more than two days before their departure from China, Hong Kong and Macau, and show a negative test result to the airlines upon departure," a federal health official said.

