Covid-19: 6 destinations that are reintroducing PCR tests for international arrivals

The announcements come as countries around the world grapple with a steadily increasing surge in positive cases

As countries around the world witness a steadily increasing surge in Covid-19 cases, some governments have heightened measures to help curb the spread of the virus, announcing more stringent guidelines for arriving passengers.

While some governments have reintroduced PCR testing for arrivals, others have begun analysing swabs and conducting virus sequencing to help identify new variants of the virus.

Here are 6 countries that have announced stricter measures for international arrivals:

1. India

In light of the increasing trajectory of cases being noted in some countries across the world, India has issued updated protocol guidelines for international passengers arriving in the country.

The guidelines state that two per cent of passengers on incoming flights will undergo random testing for Covid-19 on arrival. Additionally, passengers displaying symptoms of Covid-19 during travel shall be isolated as per standard protocol.

Children under 12 are exempt from the testing – however, if found symptomatic for the virus on arrival or during the self-monitoring period, they shall undergo testing and treated as per protocol.

The country's Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also announced that RT-PCR testing will be made mandatory for international arrivals from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand. If travellers test positive or display symptoms of Covid-19, they will be put under quarantine.

2. Japan

From December 30, the Japanese government will reintroduce mandatory testing on arrival for travellers from China due to an increase in the number of confirmed cases there, the Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday.

The measure applies to travellers from mainland China, and those who visited it within the past seven days, who will be required to take a Covid-19 test upon their arrival in Japan. Those who test positive will be quarantined for seven days.

3. Taiwan

Authorities have stated that Taiwan will test arrivals from China for Covid-19 from January 1, 2023, in response to a surge in cases there.

Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Centre said all passengers arriving on direct flights from China, as well as by boat two two offshore islands, will be required to take PCR tests upon arrival.

Health officials will conduct virus sequencing for those who arrive from China and test positive to track new variants of the coronavirus, it said in a statement.

The measures, which will run until the end of January, do not include those arriving from Hong Kong or Macau. Those who test positive will be able to isolate at home.

4. Italy

Italy is making coronavirus tests for visitors from China mandatory following an explosion in cases in China, the health minister said Wednesday.

"I have ordered mandatory Covid-19 antigenic swabs, and related virus sequencing, for all passengers coming from China and transiting through Italy," minister Orazio Schillaci said.

The measure was "essential to ensure the surveillance and identification of any variants of the virus in order to protect the Italian population", he said.

The Italian northern region of Lombardy introduced screening from Tuesday, a day before the measure was brought in nationwide.

Lombardy, the first region to impose a lockdown when coronavirus hit Europe in early 2020, is testing arrivals from China at Milan's Malpensa airport at least until January 30, the foreign ministry said.

Swabs collected at Malpensa in recent days are already being analysed by the national health ministry, to help identify any new variants.

5. US

The United States government is considering imposing tighter restrictions on travellers coming from China amid the surge of new Covid cases, Reuters reported citing a US official.

"There are mounting concerns in the international community regarding the ongoing Covid-19 surges in China and the lack of transparent data, including viral genomic sequence data, being reported from the PRC," officials said.

6. Philippines

The Philippines should be "very cautious" when receiving inbound travellers from China, which is grappling with a sharp rise in Covid case numbers, the Philippine transportation minister said on Wednesday.

The Southeast Asian country could impose measures like testing requirements on visitors from China, but not an outright ban, Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista told reporters.

