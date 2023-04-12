Covid-19 rise in India: 980 virus cases reported in Delhi in last 24 hrs

Medical body advises citizens not to panic and urges them to maintain proper hygiene

Reuters

By ANI Published: Wed 12 Apr 2023, 12:29 AM Last updated: Wed 12 Apr 2023, 12:31 AM

New Delhi reported fresh 980 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours with a positivity rate of 25.98 per cent, according to a daily bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the cumulative active cases in the national capital stood at 2876.

"A total of 440 patients have successfully recovered from Covid. A total of 3772 tests were conducted out of which 1392 were rapid antigen tests," the health bulletin mentioned.

The case fatality stands at 1.32 per cent.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) earlier advised citizens not to panic amid rising Covid cases, saying that they should maintain proper hygiene.

IMA, in a statement, said, "Don't panic. We have controlled it before, We will do it now also with your support. Covid cases are rising, but don't panic. Maintain hygiene".

Covid-related deaths are mostly being reported in people above 60 years or those with lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, among others, the statement said.

It added that the likely reasons behind the rising Covid cases are a lax observance of Covid protocol and Covid-appropriate behaviour. Many people lowered their guard against the coronavirus, it claimed.

