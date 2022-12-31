UAE flights: New Covid rules announced for passengers to China from next week

The Asian country is set to reopen its borders to foreign travellers from January 8

by Waheed Abbas Published: Sat 31 Dec 2022, 1:43 PM Last updated: Sat 31 Dec 2022, 2:04 PM

Passengers travelling from the UAE to China will have to take a Covid-19 PCR test from next week, as the Asian country gears up to lift quarantine restrictions on international travellers.

China is set to reopen its borders to foreign travellers from January 8.

Starting January 8, 2023 (Beijing time), China-bound travellers from the UAE will have to present a negative result from a PCR test taken 48 hours before boarding the flight, the Consulate-General of the People’s Republic of China in Dubai said.

“Those with negative test results shall make a health declaration to the China Customs before travelling to China without the need to apply for an HS/HDC QR Code from the Embassy or Consulate General of China in the UAE. Passengers with positive test results shall wait until the result is negative,” the consulate said in a statement on its website.

As per the guidelines issued by the consulate, China-bound passengers are required to submit their PCR test results within 48 hours prior to boarding a flight through the WeChat mini-programme Customs Pocket Declaration.

In addition, the passengers must take proper precautionary measures: wear masks during travel; exercise caution in public places such as airports; and cooperate with the airline for in-flight epidemic control.

As China eases international travel restrictions on its citizens, some countries have required Chinese nationals to carry a negative Covid-19 test or be fully vaccinated.

