Covid-19: France to impose mandatory tests for travellers from China

Total active cases stand at 15,229
France will require travellers from China to provide a negative Covid-19 test result less than 48 hours before departure, the health and transport ministries said on Friday.
The test will be required on all flights from China, including flights with stopovers. Travellers on airplanes arriving from China will also have to wear masks.
Having kept its borders all but shut for three years, imposing a strict regime of lockdowns and relentless testing, Beijing abruptly reversed course toward living with the virus on Dec. 7, and infections have spread rapidly in recent weeks.
France did not set a start date for the measures but will publish a government decree and notify European Union member states, the ministries said.
A government source told Reuters it would take "a little while" for the mandatory testing to be put in place.
From January 1, France will also carry out random PCR Covid tests upon arrival on some travellers coming from China, a government official told reporters.
The government also recommended that people with weak immune systems delay non-essential travel to China.
South Korea and Spain on Friday joined a growing list of countries, including the United States, India and others, which have imposed Covid tests for travellers from China.
ALSO READ:
Total active cases stand at 15,229
This comes in light of revised protocols issued by the Indian ministry of civil aviation last week
The move comes after Japan, India and Malaysia announced stepped up rules on travellers from China in the last 24 hours, citing a rise in infections there
International travellers arriving in the city since mid-month are no longer subject to Covid-related movement controls or barred from certain venues
Total active cases stand at 15,298
Services related to the application for ordinary visas, stay permits, and residence permits by foreigners will be resumed
They will be deployed from December 31, 2022 to January 15, 2023, in order to ensure that Covid-appropriate behaviour is followed
The announcement is the latest move by Beijing to loosen its zero-Covid regime, after it abruptly dropped mandatory testing and lockdowns earlier this month