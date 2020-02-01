Khaleej Times

Indian budget 2020 brings reforms, fails to cheer markets
India budget 2020: Sensex down over 700 points
May the most deserving talent win at PISA: Suhail Galadari
Inclusivity: Dubai's rule on shadow teachers
2 quarantine camps to house Indians returning from Wuhan
Trump expands US travel ban to 6 more countries
103 novel coronavirus-infected patients cured
Economy12:58 pm
Economy12:11 pm
Economy9:22 am
Coronavirus outbreak9:06 am
Video: Pakistanis stuck at Chinese airport appeal for evacuation
In The City8:23 am
City Times8:13 am
- IPL 2019
Stage set for biggest-ever Arab Women Sports Tournament
City Times
Our Audience with Harry Redknapp...
THE 'CHAIRMAN OF the board', 'master of ceremonies' and more...
Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)
It may be challenging to distinguish... READ MORE
Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)
Be enthusiastic and outgoing for the... READ MORE
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Share your ideas, passions and opinions.... READ MORE
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Fire on all cylinders. Get plenty of... READ MORE
Leo (July 23 - Aug 22)
Nail it down. Your partner’s ideas may... READ MORE
Virgo (Aug 23 - Sept 22)
Complicated money-making arrangements... READ MORE
Libra (Sept 23 - Oct 22)
You may buy a book because it has a... READ MORE
Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)
Your romantic overtures might receive a ... READ MORE
Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)
More than one person may be eager to... READ MORE
Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)
Circulate, and don’t be late. Touch... READ MORE
Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)
Set your sights on long-term goals.... READ MORE
Pisces (Feb 19- Mar 20)
There is no reason for you to hide... READ MORE
Actress says Weinstein raped her, third sexual assault accuser identified
The movie mogul faces life in prison for reportedly... READ MORE
Bollywood stars spotted in face masks amid coronavirus scare
WHO has declared the new coronavirus outbreak a global... READ MORE
'Gul Makai' review: A tribute to Malala and her hometown
Based on the story of the Nobel laureate, the film is a... READ MORE
'Jawaani Jaaneman' review: Saif Ali Khan powers this rom-com
The actor's histrionics hold the movie together. READ MORE
Saif Ali Khan talks Jawaani Jaaneman
Saif Ali Khan explains how he's enjoying the current phase... READ MORE
Video: Salman Khan faces ban after snatching phone from fan
The fan allegedly wanted a selfie with the star. READ MORE
Shah Rukh Khan's cousin Noor Jehan passes away in Pakistan
She was suffering from oral cancer. READ MORE
Salman Khan 'misbehaves' with fan in viral video
NSUI has demanded an apology from the actor and a Goa ban. READ MORE
Bollywood starlet Sara Ali Khan's before transformation video goes viral
She has openly discussed her struggle with PCOS that led to... READ MORE
Akshay Kumar postpones 'Bachchan Pandey' release for Aamir Khan's 'Lal Singh Chaddha'
'Anytime Aamir, we're all friends here' READ MORE
'Panga' review: Kangana Ranaut leads with the heart
Watch 'Panga' if you enjoy slice-of-life movies with a dash... READ MORE
'Gul Makai' review: A tribute to Malala and her hometown
Based on the story of the Nobel laureate, the film is a... READ MORE
'Jawaani Jaaneman' review: Saif Ali Khan powers this rom-com
The actor's histrionics hold the movie together. READ MORE
'Panga' review: Kangana Ranaut leads with the heart
Watch 'Panga' if you enjoy slice-of-life movies with a dash... READ MORE
Movie review: 'Jai Mummy Di' is a superficial farce
Even veteran actors like Supriya Pathak and Poonam Dhillion... READ MORE
UAE first look: Parasite (Korean) movie review
Opening our eyes to a different side of Korean society,... READ MORE
Chhapaak review: Deepika Padukone makes a splash
'Chhapaak' is a heartening tale of the triumph of the human... READ MORE
'Sab Kushal Mangal': Everything is not fine with this romantic comedy
Akshaye Khanna is probably the only good thing about this... READ MORE
The best 9 films of 2019 in the UAE
Do you agree with our list? READ MORE
Movie review: Akshay, Kareena deliver solid 'Good Newwz'
'Good Newwz' is definitely a must-watch for those who enjoy... READ MORE
'Good Newwz': A thoroughly entertaining family comedy
The actors have given a splendid performance and make the... READ MORE
Gretel & Hansel
A long time ago in a distant fairy tale countryside, a young girl...