UAE: Sharing pictures online? 7 things hackers can steal from social media posts

New licences issued increased by 5 per cent in the emirate during the first half of 2024
As harmless as it may seem, sharing pictures online could come with a heavy price. With the use of advanced technology in the world of scams and frauds, scammers could be using your memories to extract personal information.
Issuing an advisory, the UAE's Cyber Security Council has urged residents to think twice before posting a video or picture on social media.
To avoid cyber threats, users must learn the balance between oversharing online and continuing to share images in a way that will not violate their privacy and also make sure they are having a good time.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
As surprising as it may seem, hackers can take vital information from just your photos. Here is a list of information that might be extracted:
While it may be daunting to learn that you might have to be careful while even simply posting a photo, the good news is that there are ways to protect yourself from unauthorised access, theft, and misuse.
Here are some do's and dont's that must be followed while posting images and videos online.
Do's
Dont's
Finding the balance between sharing and oversharing might be difficult, but it's important to remember that oversharing could lead to serious threats like:
The UAE has set in place multiple platforms that residents can resort to when reporting a cybercrime.
ALSO READ:
New licences issued increased by 5 per cent in the emirate during the first half of 2024
In case of dispute between employer and worker that cannot be resolved amicably, the case must be referred to Mohre
If you're a resident in the emirate who wish to get a commercial driving permit, here's a guide
Residents must enroll in registered institutes, take theoretical and practical training, and pass the required tests
Authorities in the country have outlined guidelines for parents and schools to take action if they encounter such cases
This entry permit can be issued for three months, six months and five years, depending on the chosen type
Who wants to lug suitcases around town while taking selfies at the Burj Khalifa or Louvre Abu Dhabi? Fees and bag drop-off locations explained
Most residents in the emirate enjoy going on a weekend out-of-town road trip, swapping views of the city's skyline for nature