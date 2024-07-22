E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: Health insurance with tourist visas soon as new project announced

Visitors will get policy while applying for their permits online through the ICP website or app

by

Sahim Salim
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month

Published: Mon 22 Jul 2024, 2:01 PM

Last updated: Mon 22 Jul 2024, 2:12 PM

A new project will soon help tourists to the UAE get health insurance as they apply for their visas, it was announced Monday. The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) said the ‘health insurance for tourist visas’ is among its ‘transformative projects’.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Major-General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, director-general of the authority, said the project will help tourists get health insurance while applying for their visas online through the ICP website or app.

The project aims to offer health cover in emergency cases. It will automate the process of getting health insurance through an electronic platform that will “manage the pricing and issuance” of packages from all major insurance companies in the UAE.


It was not immediately clear when the project would be rolled out.

More to follow

ALSO READ:

Sahim Salim


More news from Lifestyle