UAE announces guidelines for newborn screening

Published: Fri 26 Jul 2024, 1:10 PM Last updated: Fri 26 Jul 2024, 1:17 PM

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (Mohap) on Friday launched the National Newborn Screening Guidelines, aiming to enhance medical examination procedures for babies born in the country.

The guidelines will help prevent early health complications by standardising the list of required laboratory and clinical tests and identifying designated reference laboratories nationwide.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Included in the procedures are blood spot tests, early diagnosis of genetic diseases, metabolic and endocrine disorders, as well as screening for hearing abnormalities, heart defects, and other critical congenital anomalies.

The screening guidelines will also create a database on genetic diseases, raise community awareness about the importance of early screening for newborns