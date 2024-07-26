E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE announces guidelines for newborn screening

Included in procedures are blood spot tests, early diagnosis of genetic diseases, as well as screening for hearing abnormalities and heart defects

by

Angel Tesorero
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month

Published: Fri 26 Jul 2024, 1:10 PM

Last updated: Fri 26 Jul 2024, 1:17 PM

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (Mohap) on Friday launched the National Newborn Screening Guidelines, aiming to enhance medical examination procedures for babies born in the country.

The guidelines will help prevent early health complications by standardising the list of required laboratory and clinical tests and identifying designated reference laboratories nationwide.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Included in the procedures are blood spot tests, early diagnosis of genetic diseases, metabolic and endocrine disorders, as well as screening for hearing abnormalities, heart defects, and other critical congenital anomalies.


The screening guidelines will also create a database on genetic diseases, raise community awareness about the importance of early screening for newborns

More to follow

ALSO READ:

Angel Tesorero


More news from Lifestyle