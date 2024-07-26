Dubai RTA warns of traffic delay on Emirates Road due to maintenance works

Published: Fri 26 Jul 2024, 8:02 PM

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai warned commuters of traffic and expected delay on Emirates Road on Friday, July 26.

The RTA, on its social media, said delays are expected between the intersection of Hatta Road and Al Ain Road towards Abu Dhabi, from July 26 to August 31, 2024.

