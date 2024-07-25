Dubai: Applying for a car loan? Minimum salary, age, documents required

In case of dispute between employer and worker that cannot be resolved amicably, the case must be referred to Mohre
While Dubai's public transport system serves residents quiet efficiently, a car is unmatched when it comes to travelling around the city with ease and speed. Especially during the summer months when soaring temperatures can get bothersome.
For those who may be unable to afford a car in one payment, taking out a loan is always a good option. Banks in the UAE provide auto or car loans to customers. Different financial institutions offer various kinds of loans, ranging from 'green' auto loans to fixed deposit and fixed rate loans.
From eligibility to the documents required, here is a guide to taking out auto loans in the UAE.
While the eligibility criteria may vary from bank to bank, some basic requirements remain the same.
Along with documents to show proof of owning a car, the individual's personal documents are needed to apply.
The duration for loan repayment differs from institutions. Some may offer periods of up to 5 years, while others may offer up to a few months. This also depends on the age of the vehicle.
