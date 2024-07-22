Partner Content By KT Engage
CMF by Nothing launches CMF Phone 1, CMF Buds Pro 2 and CMF Watch Pro 2
Nothing's sub-brand unveils its inaugural smartphone alongside second-generation earbuds and smartwatch
CMF, a sub-brand of London-based technology company Nothing, has today announced a trio of new products - CMF Phone 1, CMF Watch Pro 2 and CMF Buds Pro 2. In under a year, CMF by Nothing has proven that great design and high product quality are not limited to the premium price point category.
With segment-leading performance, an incredible camera system, a wonderfully bright display, and a unique customisable design, CMF Phone 1 is the ultimate daily smartphone.
Combining a striking, interchangeable bezel design with best-in-class performance and a suite of essential smart functions, the CMF Watch Pro 2 is a versatile everyday companion. Enhance your audio experience with the CMF Buds Pro 2, featuring dual drivers, LDAC technology, Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification, 50 dB Smart ANC, and the innovative Smart Dial Control. "CMF Phone 1, CMF Watch Pro 2, and CMF Buds Pro 2 showcase Nothing's unique approach to integrating creativity, practicality, and personalisation through design," said Carl Pei, CEO of Nothing. "These products further mark our commitment to injecting fun into a boring industry, and I'm very excited to see the market feedback."
"We are incredibly thrilled to bring the latest products of CMF by Nothing to the GCC. This launch marks a monumental step in our regional expansion and underscores our unwavering commitment to growth in key markets. The vibrant and tech-savvy consumers across the GCC will undoubtedly connect with CMF's unique blend of wonderful design and ground-breaking technology, all available at accessible price points," exclaimed Rishi Gupta, regional director at Nothing. He continued, "This is just the beginning of an exciting journey in the region. We are eager to engage with our community and deliver innovative products that truly enrich their lives."
CMF Phone 1
CMF Phone 1 delivers a segment-leading performance, thanks to its cutting-edge MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G processor that has been co-engineered with Nothing to deliver fast, reliable and efficient power. Home to a huge 5000 mAh battery, CMF Phone 1 allows users to keep going for up to two days on a single charge. Together with up to 16 GB RAM using RAM Booster for effortless multi-tasking, it is the ultimate daily companion.
The CMF Phone 1 boasts a powerful camera system that captures real-life moments with exceptional clarity. It features a high-performance Sony 50 MP rear camera equipped with a dedicated portrait sensor for precise bokeh effects. On the front, there's an impressive 16 MP selfie camera. This remarkable imagery is displayed on a stunning 6.67" Super AMOLED screen, which reproduces over a billion vibrant colors and the deepest blacks. Additionally, the phone offers an ultra-smooth 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate for seamless user interactions.
Nothing OS 2.6 seamlessly navigates users from work to play and everything in between, offering a fast and smooth user experience with functional yet personalised customisation options. It combines the best of Android with a unique aesthetic that embodies the CMF by Nothing world. The CMF Phone 1 is wonderfully designed, with its adaptability being a key feature. Users can swap the back case to match their mood or add custom accessories to create a fully personalized daily experience.
CMF Watch Pro 2
This versatile and stylish smartwatch features an interchangeable bezel design and a 1.32" AMOLED always-on display with high resolution and over 100 customizable watch faces.
It supports more than 120 sports modes and automatically recognizes 5 sports. Additionally, it offers continuous monitoring of heart rate, blood oxygen saturation (SpO₂), and stress levels.
Users can make Bluetooth calls, control music, and access intelligent features such as receiving notifications, remotely controlling the camera, and checking the weather. Designed for an active lifestyle, it boasts IP68 water and dust resistance and a battery life of up to 11 days.
CMF Buds Pro 2
Designed to elevate your listening experience with flagship features, the customisable Smart Dial on the case allows you to effortlessly control every aspect of sound at your fingertips.
Powered by dual drivers, combining an 11 mm bass driver and a 6 mm tweeter, and enhanced with LDAC™ technology, certified for Hi-Res Audio Wireless and Dirac Opteo, Buds Pro 2 delivers wonderfully immersive and vibrant HiFi sound. Enjoy pristine audio clarity and uninterrupted focus with advanced Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation up to 50 dB and an expansive frequency range up to 5000 Hz.
Communication remains clear with 6 HD mics featuring Clear Voice Technology 2.0 and Wind-Noise Reduction 2.0, ensuring the clearest calls in any environment. For those seeking deeper immersion, the Spatial Audio Effect envelops you in a three-dimensional soundscape.
Offering an impressive 43 hours of total battery life, the earbuds also feature a quick 10-minute charge for 7 hours of playback.
Pricing and Availability
From July 20, CMF Phone 1 will be available in two models:
- 8GB + 128GB - SAR 799 [Exclusive in Jarir Bookstores] / Dh749 [Exclusive in Lulu Hypermarket & Noon]
- 8GB + 256GB - SAR 1,099 / Dh999
CMF Phone 1 accessories are as follows:
- Case (Black, Orange, Light Green, Blue) - SAR 59 / Dh49
- Stand - SAR 59 / Dh49
- Lanyard - SAR 59 / Dh49
- Card Case - SAR 69 / Dh49
CMF Watch Pro 2 - SAR 279 / Dh249
CMF Buds Pro 2 - SAR 219 / Dh199
To stay up to date on the latest news announcements follow CMF by Nothing's social media channels on @cmfbynothing.arabia and @nothingarabia.