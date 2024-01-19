Dubai: Two new toll gates to be added on major roads

Published: Fri 19 Jan 2024, 9:37 AM Last updated: Fri 19 Jan 2024, 9:39 AM

Two new Salik toll gates will be added in Dubai, Salik Company PJSC (Salik), Dubai’s exclusive toll gate operator announced on Friday.

The two new gates will be located at Business Bay Crossing on Al Khail Road, and Al Safa South on Sheikh Zayed Road between Al Meydan Street and Umm Al Sheif Street.

Salik said the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has formally assigned the company “to install two new toll gates to optimise traffic flow and reduce congestion on key routes within Dubai.”

The two locations have been selected based on extensive traffic movement studies by the RTA. Their objective is to manage traffic distribution and reduce congestion by rerouting some traffic to alternative routes with greater capacity, facilitating smoother and more efficient travel for all motorists in Dubai.

With expected commencement of operations by November 2024, the new gates will increase Salik’s total number of toll gates in Dubai from eight to ten.

Similar to Al Mamzar North and South, Al Safa South will be linked with the existing Al Safa gate, whereby commuters will be charged only once if they pass through the two gates within one hour in the same direction.

