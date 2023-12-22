Salik to roll out paid parking at Dubai Mall soon

Published: Fri 22 Dec 2023, 12:19 PM Last updated: Fri 22 Dec 2023, 12:26 PM

Parking at Dubai Mall will soon become a paid service, using a barrier-free system implemented by toll gate operator Salik.

Salik announced a cooperation with Emaar Malls on Friday “to deliver a seamless and efficient parking management system at the world-famous Dubai Mall. Under the terms of the agreement, Salik’s technology will be deployed to enable a smooth, barrier-free parking experience for mall customers.”

The system is expected to be operational by third quarter of 2024. Salik said charges will be “determined after Emaar Malls finalises the business rules for this project.”

How will parking fees be charged?

The automatic fee collection for ticketless parking will be charged using vehicle plate recognition. Charges are yet to be defined by Emaar Malls but fees will be deducted from the Salik user account.

Ibrahim Sultan Al Haddad, CEO and board member of Salik Company PJSC, said: “Salik is ideally placed to provide this seamless and convenient customer journey, with the solution eliminating the need for gates or barriers at Dubai Mall, helping to minimise congestion and traffic for the customers.

“We are looking forward to building on the successes of this initiative to expand the offering to other locations around the city,” he added.

What is Salik?

Salik is Dubai's automatic road toll collection system. Put in place in 2007, the scheme, which means “seamless mobility” in Arabic. Dubai's Road and Transport Authority (RTA) designed Salik as a free-flowing system, so you don't need to stop your car at any point on a Dubai highway and pay manually. Everything is done automatically - there are no toll booths, barriers or physical gates, so you drive straight through the toll gate at normal highway speed.

Salik was established as a public joint stock company in June 2022. It currently operates 8 toll gates located at strategic junctures across Dubai, especially on Sheikh Zayed Road, which is considered the city's main arterial highway.

