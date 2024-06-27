Partner Content By KT Engage
Lebanese American University New York Branch campus to confer master's degrees
Lebanese American University (LAU) has been igniting the careers of learners for more than 100 years and continues to be an innovative leader in higher education. The latest milestone in its century-long history comes with the conversion of its academic center in New York into a branch campus, as per the Board of Regents of the State of New York's approval.
LAU New York, strategically located in midtown Manhattan, may now confer degrees. This landmark approval paves the way for the registration of a selection of leading online programmes to be relocated from Lebanon to the United States, allowing for access to world-class instructors from the professional and academic landscape of New York City, while continuing the partnerships with LAU's Beirut and Byblos campuses.
"Through this move," said LAU president Michel E Mawad, "we are expanding the boundaries of higher education, and forging a path toward a future where cross-cultural exchange, experiential learning and global connectivity are seamlessly woven into the fabric of our academic excellence."
This groundbreaking achievement unlocks a multitude of opportunities for LAU, enabling the university to offer a host of fully accredited degree and certificate programmes in support of learners online and around the world, including the following accredited degrees:
Online MBA in Global Business Administration
Graduate with the business acumen and strategic management expertise required to become an international business leader.
Online MBA in Business Analytics
Bridge the gap between business administration and analytics with an MBA which provides the technical skills and knowledge you need to take your career to the next level.
Build skill sets in AI, data science, and machine learning while studying emerging technology disciplines.
Online MS in Applied Artificial Intelligence
Gain expert skills to apply, evaluate, and contribute to the development of AI techniques in various roles.
These programmes are unique in offering a gateway between Eastern and Western culture, offering a truly global perspective. With 78 per cent students currently studying outside of Lebanon across more than 25 different countries, LAU can bring together a diverse set of cultures to meld with cutting-edge research and innovations.
The latest expansion reflects the institution’s commitment to innovation and accessibility to quality higher education on par with international standards and represents a significant strategic development in the university’s aim of further enhancing a globally diverse and culturally rich learning community.



Tel: +1 646 989 1609
Email: onlineadmissions@lau.edu.lb
Website: www.online.lau.edu.lb