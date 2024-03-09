UAE

UAE rains: Free parking announced in Ajman due to unstable weather

The country has been experiencing unstable conditions through the day

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File
Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Published: Sat 9 Mar 2024, 7:57 PM

Authorities in Ajman announced free parking on Saturday due to the heavy rains that have hit the country.

The Ajman Municipality said that free parking will be valid from 5pm to 10pm, due to the prevailing weather conditions.

More to follow...

