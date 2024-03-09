History repeats in UAE: Hail, rainstorm hit nation on March 9, exactly 8 years ago

Photos: KT file

In an uncanny coincidence, the adverse weather condition the UAE is experiencing on Saturday, happened exactly the same day – March 9 – eight years ago.

But unlike now when it’s a weekend and authorities have forewarned residents days ahead of the impending storm, it was a Wednesday back in March 2016 and the incessant rain brought life to a halt across the country.

That day in 2016, the country was affected by strong storm and heavy rain, accompanied by hail. The country recorded its highest rainfall and strongest wind speed, when the area in Al Shuwaib weather station alone received 287.6 mm of rain in a span of 24 hours and Al Bateen Airport recorded the highest wind speed at 130kmph, which can already be classified as Category 1 hurricane in the Western Hemisphere.

Raindrops iced up and fell as hail in some parts of the country on that day as well.

Watch the video below, reposted in 2022 by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) of what happened on March 9, 2016:

Wet Wednesday

As reported by Khaleej Times on March 9, 2016, strong winds sent some roof tops and billboards flying on the streets and onto people's cars.

Heavy rains in Abu Dhabi nearly turned into small tornados. Several office buildings were evacuated, including Shaikh Khalifa Complex, which houses Adnoc.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) told motorists not to use Sheikh Zayed Road due to water logging. Commuters were requested to use alternate routes like Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed road and Emirates road.

Ras Al Khaimah wasrocked by heavy showers. Al Manei, Shawkah, Al Ghalila, Jais and Al Gheil areas were flooded. A total of 21 were towed by RAK police after being stuck in flooded valleys and 54 minor accidents were also reported.

Non-stop rain caused massive traffic congestions in Sharjah's main roads. Police officials in Ajman deployed 33 patrols in crowded areas and areas that were affected by water clogging. Thankfully, authorities only recorded minor accidents.

Fujairah wadis were also flooded after the heavy rains hit the eastern coast of the country.

Back to normal

The following day, March 10, Thursday, life returned to normal. NCM – which was called NCMS back then – noted the unstable weather condition weakened gradually but there were clouds scattered over northern and eastern that brought scattered rains.

