LIVE: Flooded roads in Dubai, stay-home advisory as heavy rains batter UAE

Published: Sat 9 Mar 2024, 9:45 AM Last updated: Sat 9 Mar 2024, 11:18 AM

The severe weather conditions forecast to strike the UAE this weekend have begun.

Heavy rain and thunder have lashed several parts of the country overnight, with many residents waking up to showers, dark skies and strong winds.

Everyone is advised to stay indoors. Events were cancelled and popular leisure spots were closed.

With the bad weather expected to peak today — Khaleej Times brings you the latest updates from across the UAE.

11.15am: Rainfall 'not heavy' in Kalba, residents prepared

Residents in Kalba had been anticipating heavy rain that could potentially lead to flooding on roads and water entering homes. However, to their surprise and relief, the anticipated heavy rainfall did not occur as expected.

“Last evening, a policeman informed the residents that there would be heavy rain and advised us to be prepared. We took precautions by placing our important household items on the first floor and packing our bags,” said Promod Pattanoor, a resident of Kalba.

“It started raining in the morning at around 8am, but it was not heavy. However, we are all prepared if the situation goes out of our hands,” said Pattanoor.

“The situation did not escalate as feared, bringing a sense of relief in anticipation of adverse weather conditions,” added Pattanoor.

11.10am: Landslide in Ras Al Khaimah, residents cautioned

A road in Ras Al Khaimah caved in due to a landslide after heavy rains pounded the Emirates overnight.

The Ras Al Khaimah Police have cordoned off a part of Al Shuhada Street after the mishap. The landslide happened on the street leading towards Emirates Road.

The police shared photos that showed a section of the road collapsed.

11am: Residents indulge in comfort foods

KT Photo: Mazhar Farooqui

The rain began gently before transforming into a torrential downpour that flooded the streets around the Business Bay Metro Station.

With it being the weekend, the usual throng of commuters refrained from using the metro, opting to stay home instead. They sought solace in sipping hot tea and indulging in pakodis—a type of fritter beloved in many Asian households.

"We typically reserve fritters for iftar during Ramadan, but the rain-drenched weather inspired me to whip up a batch today," said an Indian housewife. "I'm absolutely enthralled by this weather—the dark clouds and the sight of cars splashing water as they speed along Sheikh Zayed Road. It's quite a spectacle from my balcony."

10.55am: Dubai-Sharjah traffic update

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority has taken to X to inform motorists of a traffic update.

Informing residents driving to Sharjah that there is heavy traffic in that direction, it urged motorists to use alternative roads such as Beirut Street and Emirates Road.

10.45am: 13 inbound Dubai flights diverted

Thirteen inbound flights to Dubai International Airport (DXB) on Saturday morning have been rerouted to nearby airport, a DXB official told Khaleej Times.

“Dubai Airports can confirm that normal operations at Dubai International (DXB) have been affected due to the adverse weather conditions since early hours on Saturday, March 9. Consequently, 13 inbound flights have been rerouted to nearby airports. We are actively collaborating with our service partners and airlines to minimise any inconvenience experienced by our valued guests,” DXB said in a statement

10.35am: Water pockets on major roads

Dubai resident Shihab was out on a drive with his friend near Dubai Trade Centre roundabout when he encountered water pockets.

Drivers are advised to drive slowly and carefully during the rain.

10.25am: Flooding roads, cars break down

Water has been accumulating on roads across the UAE. With muddy pools forming on Hatta streets.

Visuals shared by Mohammed Galadari show the light rain as multiple cars wade through brown water accumulated on the road which is surrounded by green foliage.

Some people were found struggling in Hatta as their car broke down amid the adverse weather. Three men were seeing pushing a vehicle out of a flooded road in Hatta.

10.15am: Boots on the ground

All geared up for rain, the Dubai Police brave floodwaters to manage traffic and keep motorists safe:

10am: Fewer cars on road, no queue of commuters

KT Photo: Waad Barakat

In Al Furjan, only a few vehicles are on the road.

Usually, there's a long line of commuters waiting for the bus — but, today, there's no queue. Puddles of water are also starting to form in different spots.

9.52am: Deliveries continue despite rains

Delivery riders continue working despite the inclement weather conditions outside. Food delivery applications have informed users of possible delays as rains persist.

Deepak, a delivery rider from Nepal, has said to KT Reporter Angel Tesorero that deliveries continue but riders take shelter when it rains. He has just finished delivering food ordered from Motor City to Dubai South, a distance of about 18kms.

KT Photo: Angel Tesorero

9.45am: Residents step out and battle weather

UAE residents have pulled out all stops when it comes to battling severe weather conditions that have been persisting all morning.

As some step out to work, they can be seen dressed in raincoats and carrying colourful umbrellas.

This video from KT Photographer Neeraj Murali from Al Mina Road shows a resident wearing a bright yellow raincoat as he crosses the wet street.

9.30am: Rains pour, motorists asked to slow down

Rains continue pouring down, as cars are seen wading through wet roads. This video shared by KT reader Nicola, shows a car slowly driving into a road where water has accumulated.

KT Photographer Neeraj Murali has shared a video of raindrops pattering the wind shield of his car, as he has parked in Qusais Industrial area 5.

Motorists have been asked to exercise caution while driving as inclement weather persists. The Ministry of Interior has put out an alert urging residents to drive safely.

9.15am: Restaurants open, not many to serve

Some restaurants have opened but residents have not started heading out yet.

KT Photo: Laraib Anwer

9am: Unstable weather forecast today

Weather conditions will continue to be unstable today, the National Centre of Meteorology has said. Rainfall of different intensities will take place, along with lightning and thunder.

Temperatures are set to decrease today and could be as low as 20ºC in Abu Dhabi and 19ºC in Dubai and 10ºC in mountainous regions.

Visibility is also set to dip, as heavy rains and strong winds will cause dust and sand to blow.

JLT resident Dominic Keogh Peters shared a video of heavy rains pelting the area, early today morning.

