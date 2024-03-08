Dubai's Global Village to be closed due to unstable weather

Published: Fri 8 Mar 2024, 10:27 PM Last updated: Fri 8 Mar 2024, 10:31 PM

Dubai's famous landmark for tourists and residents, Global Village, announced its closure due to unstable weather conditions prevailing across the UAE.

Global Village is set to be closed on Saturday, March 9.

Earlier it announced the cancellation of its firework shows for the coming two days.

