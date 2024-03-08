'Can't take any chances': Some UAE residents move to safer grounds before heavy rain hits

KT file photo

Published: Fri 8 Mar 2024, 4:42 PM Last updated: Fri 8 Mar 2024, 4:46 PM

Heeding the authorities' warnings, UAE residents are making every effort to stay safe in anticipation of the 'severe' weather conditions that are expected to hit the country this weekend.

Families from vulnerable and flood-prone areas, such as Al Ain and Kalba, have decided to temporarily leave their homes and move to safer grounds. Some opted to stay with relatives in Dubai.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Mohammed Akram is one of them. "I am not taking any chances with the upcoming adverse weather. I have decided to spend the weekend at my brother's place in Nahda, Dubai, to ensure my family’s safety," said the expat who lives in Al Ain.

The last time the UAE saw heavy rain, Akram had to spend more than Dh2,000 on car repairs. "After my car was submerged in water last time, it spent nearly 10 days in the garage. I received my car just two days ago, I won't let that happen again."

Kamil Shareef, a resident of Al Mahatta in Kalba, will also be relocating with his family to his brother’s house in Sharjah.

“When the streets flooded last time, I had to move my wife and kids to my brother's house in Sharjah. My wife is five months pregnant and I can't take any chances,” said Shareef.

“Our apartment consists of just two floors — ground and first. People residing on the ground floor have moved their furniture and homeware to the corridors on the first floor."

Safeguarding vehicles

Residents are also parking their cars at elevated areas, away from flood-prone zones.

“I am well aware of the risks that come with heavy rainfall and the threat of flooded streets near my house," said Shahrez Ahmed, a resident of Majaz in Sharjah.

"Normally, I park my car at a private parking near my house which is usually submerged in water when it rains. It's essential to take extra precaution. For the next two days, I will be parking my vehicle at an area that offers higher ground."

ALSO READ:

Leaving the office early

On Friday, many employees have also decided to leave their offices earlier than usual, heeding warnings of flood and poor visibility by evening.

Mohammed AbuHamdan, a Jordanian expat residing in Ajman, logged off soon after the Friday prayers.

“The impending foul weather has prompted me to make adjustments to my usual routine. The journey already takes over 80 minutes under normal conditions, and with the forecast indicating adverse weather, the decision to leave the office early on Friday is not just a precautionary measure but a necessity,” said AbuHamdan, who works in Business Bay.

“I recently repaired my car and cannot afford to take it to the garage again as the flooded roads will cause damage."

Stocking up for stormy days

Families are filling up their pantries, too, so they won't have to leave their homes during the rainy weekend. Many trooped to supermarkets to stock up on essentials.

“I should be prepared when it comes to unpredictable weather. With the impending foul weather, I find it important to stock up on essentials well in advance,” said Abdul Hadi, an Iranian expat and a dry fruit and nuts trader.

“I am taking steps to safeguard my family and myself. This way, I can stay indoors and avoid unnecessary risks during the adverse weather,” Abdul Hadi.

Quality time at home

Weekends are usually when families step out for some quality time. This time, outdoor plans have been replaced with fun indoor activities.

Ali Shahbaz, managing director at Reliance Glass and Aluminium, said he and his family will be playinng board games, watching movies and cooking meals together.

“Last time when it rained I couldn’t spend quality time with my family. I had to juggle between my office work and family. For this weekend, I have already informed my employees to keep me away for a while,” said Shahbaz.

He plans to shop for essentials right after Friday prayers, intending to stay within the confines of his home. “I have subscribed to a couple of online series, aiming to complete them over the weekend,” said Ali.

ALSO READ: