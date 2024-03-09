2,300 personnel, 700 units of equipment: How Dubai dealt with over 10,000 emergencies on a rainy day

A Dubai Municipality employee works to clear the water from a street after heavy rains on Saturday. — Photos: Supplied

The Dubai Police reported receiving more than 10,000 calls on their emergency and non-emergency hotlines on Saturday during the adverse weather conditions.

The police received a total of 10,232 calls between 6am and 3pm. The emergency hotline 999 accounted for 9,275 of these calls, while the non-emergency hotline 901 received 957 calls.

Dubai’s emergency response teams demonstrated high levels of preparedness in managing emergency situations throughout the emirate, the Dubai Media Office said in a statement.

Authorities deployed a total of 2,300 personnel from various entities including Dubai Municipality, Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai Police, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, and Nakheel to respond to emergencies and mitigate the impact of heavy rains.

The teams were equipped with over 700 units of equipment including 250 tankers, 300 rainwater pumps, over 180 emergency vehicles, field survey vehicles, machinery and other heavy equipment, to deal with water-logged conditions.

In light of the current weather conditions, Dubai Police has advised the public to adopt caution. They urged the public to call 999 solely for emergency situations and use 901 for all other non-emergency purposes.

Dubai Police also advised drivers to steer clear of water-logged areas, valleys and low-lying areas as long as adverse weather conditions continue. They particularly warned the public against entering valleys to ensure safety of lives and property.

Dubai authorities have devised a comprehensive plan to ensure the safety and security of the public, and address any issues that may arise due to the heavy rains.

The field teams' strategy for mitigating the effects of adverse weather leverages historical data and statistics from earlier rainy seasons. Pre-emptive planning and scenario building have enabled them to maintain smooth traffic flows and swiftly address water-logging.

Members of the public can report any issues through the smart apps of Dubai Municipality, RTA and Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, or their contact centres at the following numbers: 800900, 8009090, 80030, respectively.

